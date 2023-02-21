Producing the next wave of Philadelphia college-bound scholars is just one job Benjamin Franklin High School has. The other is churning out the next wave of leaders, like engineers, architects, precision machinists, chefs, welders and skilled union workers — who are well-rounded and ready for the world.
“I would say we’re a hidden gem,” said Benjamin Franklin High School principal Khailiah Canada.
“A lot of people aren’t aware of the great things that are happening at the school until you walk in the building or speak to someone at the school. Our students are really doing well here. They’re intelligent and ready to get into the workforce,” Canada added.
Benjamin Franklin High offers its 478 students a variety of career and technical education (CTE) programs that range from culinary arts, precision machining and computer-aided drafting and design to property maintenance and welding.
Upon the completion of the program, students can earn certifications that are accepted in the professional world.
“Our school is unique because we offer two-for-one, which is a high school diploma and a CTE certification,” Canada said. “All of the students in the CTE program graduate with a job already. We have companies seek out our students because they want students right out of high school.
“We also have a Naval JROTC program. That also is another pathway that helps students to graduate. We’re the only Naval JROTC program in Philadelphia,” Canada added.
Completing graduation pathways and ensuring all CTE students have their certifications are just some of the areas the school is focusing on this year.
“Our biggest lift right now is really supporting our students around the new graduation requirements (Act 158),” said Benjamin Franklin High School assistant principal Kinshasa Rodgers.
“The state has pretty strict guidelines in terms of what our students have to do to graduate,” she said. “We’re helping them understand what they need to graduate and what the additional requirements will mean for each student.”
Rodgers added that meeting with students one-on-one and talking to them about their interests and post secondary plans helps with that process.
“Once we have a gauge for what their plans are after high school, we have what we call buckets,” Rodgers said. “They’re five pathways and we put students in the pathway that’s aligned with their plans for after high school and also aligned with what they’re doing now.
“We have CTE, so students in the CTE track are in one specific area or pathway,” she said. “Once we have them on a specific pathway we then look at the requirements of that pathway and decide what would be the best option for those students. I supervise the special education department as one-third of our students have IEP’s (Individualized Education Program).
“For those students, it looks even more individualized, so we look at how we can meet their needs to help them be successful as well,” she added. “We make sure our parents know what our expectations are for the students so they’re not caught off guard. Each student is also assigned a mentor and that mentor checks in with the student as well.”
Every month, the school has a town hall meeting for students. The meetings, which are by grade level, update students on activities and events going on at the school. The school also provides various resources for its students, staff and the community.
“Through a grant from the Bernstein Foundation, we were able to get a full time social worker,” Canada said. “She is certified in yoga so she can teach yoga to the students and she also meets with students and talks to them in a group setting.
“In the basement of our school, we have a community closet where students can come in and get whatever they need whether it’s clothes, shoes, accessories or other various items,” she said. “Everything that we get for the closet is through donations and most of the items are new.
“We also have resources for our families,” she added. “We have clothes for kids, diapers and books. We will also be doing a workshop with parents to help them with the homebuying process,” Canada added.
The school also makes it a priority to connect and build relationships with businesses surrounding the school.
“Before the school year started, we took a walk in our neighborhood and introduced ourselves to everyone,” Canada said. “We went to Giant several times just so they know who we are.
“We partnered with the Synagogue across the street because some of our students do community service on Wednesdays with them,” she said. “All of the businesses near the school know who we are.
“We have some students who live in a shelter that’s not too far from the school, so we try to make sure they have everything they need as well,” Canada added. “We will drop things off to them on the weekend. We just want to make sure we’re constantly building those relationships and making an impact, not just in our own school building, but also in our community.”
Rodgers said she wants students to leave Benjamin Franklin knowing that the staff cared about them.
“I want our students to know that we have their best interest,” Rodgers said. “We support and care about them. We’ve always been very intentional about building relationships with our students and that won’t change once they leave. They will always be a part of our school.”
