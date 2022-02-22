Baldi Middle School has dedicated teachers and staff, engaging class assignments and programs where students are supported to reach academic excellence.
Located at 8801 Verree Road in the Northeast section of Philadelphia, Baldi provides its nearly 1,500 students with the educational skills and tools to help them reach their highest potential.
“At Baldi, we have a very diverse learning community,” said Baldi principal Luke Hostetter.
“We have students from all over the world who attend our building,” he said. “Half of our students speak a language other than English at home and about 25% of our school population receives English language services.
“Knowing who our community is helps us as a school to plan for the programs that we offer,” he added. “We have put a large focus on how to best support our students who are English language learners and students with special needs.”
Hostetter said one of the goals for the school is making sure students are prepared for high school.
“As the largest middle school in Philadelphia, our goal is to prepare all of our students for high school,” Hostetter said. “We know this year the high school process has been stressful for parents so we really tried to work with families to work closely in preparing them for that high school admission process.
“We work closely with our high school partners in Philadelphia and we do that through a virtual high school fair,” he said. “We invite other schools in Philadelphia to present our student body and share what the student experience would be like in their building.
“I think we have done a great job academically in preparing students for high school,” he added. “We’ve been identified by the State of Pennsylvania as a school that has high growth. One of our points of pride as a school is we know that students grow academically at our building no matter where their starting point is.”
Through local partnerships, Baldi provides educational opportunities to students.
“We work closely with the Philadelphia Art Museum for art classes,” Hostetter said. “They’ve really been promoting some of our student artwork. We had a lot of artwork that was displayed at The Flower Shop last spring.
“Fairmount Water Works supplies curriculum and materials for our agricultural science class as well as some of our science classes have adopted many of the projects around studying water sources and freshwater,” he said. “We’ve worked closely with local community food banks.
“Our student council takes on an annual project where we’re donating food to local food banks in the area,” he added. “We also work closely with Fox Chase Farms. They’ve been a really crucial partner in our agricultural science class and getting that off the ground.”
Baldi offers a variety of extra curricular programming and classes for students including graphic arts, STEM, an agricultural science class, robotics, anime, health, gym, chess club, student council and an athletic program. The school has also expanded its language classes to include Chinese.
“We’ve received some additional funding from the school district this year, so we’ve been able to offer before and after school programs,” Hostetter said. “We started a philosophy club this year where students are posed with a question that they break down and discuss the different philosophical approaches to addressing.
“We also have a morning fitness program before school that engages 50 to 100 students every morning in physical activity,” he said. “Students will come in at 7:15 a.m. and they’ll go into our gym and engage with a couple of different stations for physical activity.
“It gives parents the opportunity to drop their kids off if they need to go to work a little bit earlier,” he added. “I’m really proud that we’ve been able to offer all these programs in a safe way by maintaining safety guidelines and distancing protocols.”
Adding to Baldi’s students’ enthusiasm is the high-caliber of teachers. Hostetter praised his teachers and support staff for their hard work and dedication.
“I don’t think words can capture the appreciation that I have for what teachers have sacrificed over these last two years,” Hostetter said. “We have an incredible, dedicated teacher force here where we haven’t seen a lot of staff outages. People are coming to work every day.
“Last year was difficult for families and students,” he said. “We had to be flexible with how we were grading, but we also had to be understanding of what everyone was going through.
“I think the empathy and grace that we’ve extended to our students over this last year and into our community is what’s been so impressive,” he added. “I think it’s going to help rebuild the school back to a sense of normalcy.”
Hostetter said he wants students to leave Baldi prepared for high school.
“I hope that students are prepared with the academic skills and character that will take them through high school,” he said.
“I want our middle school students to be able to enter into that environment with a reflectiveness of who they are themselves, how they make decisions, how they prioritize school and academics and an appreciation for what they’ve been able to gather as a student at our school.”
