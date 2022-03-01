A neighborhood school, the William McKinley Elementary School provides academic and emotional support and educational opportunities for students and their families.
Located at 2101 N. Orkney St., the school’s vision is to have its 313 students think critically, challenge systems, and advocate for the rights of all people including those who look different than themselves.
“One of the things that we constantly focus on here is making sure that regardless of what’s happening outside, our kids are in front of us making progress and achieving and that we’re providing effective instruction each and every single day,” said McKinley principal Marilyn Carrion-Mejia.
At McKinley, teachers focus on grade appropriate instruction. To help students who may have been struggling due to the pandemic, teachers have been utilizing small group instruction.
“We know that there were students that probably didn’t log on as much as they should have last year,” Carrion-Mejia said. “We wanted to make sure that once they were in the building this year that they were given grade appropriate instruction.
“For the students that are still struggling with grade appropriate instruction, we’ve got small group instruction in reading and math that takes place daily,” she said.
“We have a literacy lead that provides students with additional reading support,” she added. “We also have a partnership with AARP and they provide small group instruction to struggling readers in the lower grades.”
To help students prepare for their future, the school uses the college and career readiness software Naviance.
“Our upper grade students take different assessments and do different activities on Naviance,” said McKinley school-based teacher leader Michelle Eckert. “Naviance helps pinpoint areas that the program thinks that they would be inclined to do well in for college and career.
“Our counselor takes that information and has conversations with our middle schoolers around the options that Naviance suggests for them,” she added. “We also have teachers in the lower grades who are talking to students about different careers as well.”
McKinley has a school-wide initiative based around social emotional learning. The day often starts with 30-minute community meetings that address the mental health needs of students.
“In addition to community meetings, we have a clinical coordinator that provides mental health support,” Carrion-Mejia said. “We have a counselor that has one-to-one sessions and small group counseling.
“We also have a partnership with Net Northeast Treatment Center,” she added. “They provide our behavioral health support in school.”
McKinley offers students a variety of extra curricular programming and clubs. The school also has physical education, health, visual arts, technology and music.
“We have one club that is preparing for the Broad Street Run,” Carrion-Mejia said. “We’ve got jewelry making, knitting and crocheting. We’re working on chess and checkers.
“We also have a partnership with Norris Square Community Alliance,” she added. “They’ve been working out of our building for years and they have an afterschool program with our students.”
Adding to McKinley's students’ enthusiasm is the high-caliber of teachers. Eckert praised teachers and support staff for their hard work and dedication.
“In addition to preparing their lessons for the classroom, we have quite a few teachers who are giving their time after school to run extracurricular clubs,” Eckert said.
“They spend a lot of time and effort not only making sure they are giving the students grade level instruction, but also finding different ways to offer some fun activities for the kids,” she added. “We just have an amazing staff at McKinley.”
The principal said she wants her students to leave McKinley as lifelong learners.
“I want the students to leave her with a willingness to learn,” Carrion-Mejia said. “I want them to continue to learn each and every day. I also want them to know that they can do anything they put their mind to as long as they put in the time and effort and work hard.”
