The arts, rigorous academics, driven students as well as supportive teachers and staff are at the heart of the curriculum at the Thomas Holme School at 9125 Academy Rd.
“We are a fully arts integrated school,” said Thomas Holme School principal Crystle Roye-Gill. “We have put a great deal of our efforts since 2013 into the notion of blending our expressive arts team with our literacy teachers.
“Our literacy teachers are using drama and movement to help the ELA (English language arts) learning,” she said. “They’re using concentric circles to learn and to discuss the text.
“Our expressive arts teachers are using their mediums with literacy skills to get students to understand the text. We are working hard to make this school a great place to send your kid,” she added.
Roye-Gill noted that from those collaborations with the teachers came outside partnerships that aligned with the school’s vision of weaving the arts with the standard academic curriculum.
“We have a partnership with the Tyler School of Art with Temple,” Roye-Gill said. “Before the pandemic, the Walnut Street Theatre came in and worked with our teachers on extending lessons from the literacy texts that we were using.
“We have our own yearly production, but we also have our quarterly recitals that allows each of the classes to showcase their learning through movement, dance or drama,” she said.
“We have a longstanding partnership with Settlement Music School. We recently added the Philadelphia Ballet to our partnerships and within that we’ve picked up our two teachers as our LEGO coaches,” she added.
This year, the school has started offering audio visual training for middle school students.
“We’ve got sixth, seventh and eighth graders honing skills in audio visual training,” Roye-Gill said.
“It’s really great because we’re giving students another layer of what is going on behind the scenes of a production,” she said. “If students aren’t interested in production or drama, they still have another area that they can explore through the audio visual training.”
In addition to the arts, the K-8 school also offers students a variety of programming in STEM.
“Our computer science teacher, Mrs. Abernathy, makes sure that every student is taught coding,” Roye-Gill said. “We try to make sure that these are six to eight week cycles.
“In terms of after-school programming, we have Future City Engineers where we have an outside engineer come in and work with students and they participate in a competition,” she said. “We have two LEGO coaches. Miss Troy has the lower grades in LEGO competition, and Miss Abernathy has the upper grades.
“We will also be starting a STEAM project, which will be an after-school program,” she added. “That’s an outside resource through the school district that we took advantage of when we first signed the students up in August.”
Roye-Gill added that having a relationship with the community plays a crucial role in the success of the school’s 743 students.
“We have this responsibility as community members to do things in the community,” Roye-Gill said. “We make sure that our students participate even at the younger age in their civic duty. We collect food on a regular basis for food drives.
“We have a series of projects that the students participate in and are educated about,” she said. “We want to help them recognize that it is part of everyone’s responsibility to do something for the next person.
“The other part is the learning itself. We have this conversation with them about owning their own behavior and being able to talk through what they’re feeling. That’s our core values, HOLME (have a positive attitude, own your own behavior, listen and learn, make good choices and engage in safe practices)” she added.
In June, the current Thomas Holme School building will be demolished, making way for a new school building in the same location. The new Thomas Holme school building is scheduled to be completed in September 2024.
“We have a relocation meeting with our community to inform parents,” Roye-Gill said. “The first step is relocating this building. We will use the Austin Meehan [Middle School] as our swing space.
“When we move out, the demolition will take place at the end of June,” she said. “They will be erecting the new building immediately following that.”
Roye-Gill said she wants her students to leave the Thomas Holme School feeling loved.
“What I would like our students to take away from their experience here is that they were nurtured, loved and we put their needs first,” Roye-Gill said.
“We want them to step into their greatness to shine and I think they’re doing that,” she said. “They’re learning, they’re having fun and they’re valuing their own education.”
