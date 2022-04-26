“Study. Lead. Serve.” is the motto that has been a part of the daily practice at the Alternative Middle Years (AMY) at James Martin School.
AMY, at 3380 Richmond St., is a small city-wide admission 6-8 school with nearly 300 students.
“Since we’re a city-wide admission school, we’re able to bring together a unique group of young people together who are from different areas of the city,” said assistant principal Jeannine Goetz.
“Through that experience, they’re not only learning from each other, but they’re also building relationships they might not otherwise have if they went to their neighborhood middle school,” Goetz said.
The schedule for students at AMY consists of an elective course and four core classes including math, science, social studies and English language arts. Students also have an advisor who stays with them for all three years.
“We’ve been focusing a lot on increasing student discussion and engagement in all of our classes,” said interim principal Ray Realdine.
“We’re trying to focus on student voice both in the classroom as it pertains to learning and instruction,” Realdine said. “We’ve also increased student voice with our student council and some other social activities.”
Students at AMY are developing and honing their leadership skills by contributing their time and effort to student council.
In order to obtain one of the five cabinet positions for student council, which include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and an at-large member, students had to be elected into their roles. About 25 students across all grades currently participate in the program.
“The program is a way for students to develop student leadership opportunities and connect with leaders in the building,” Realdine said. “We have kids who do morning announcements every other Friday and we have town halls.
“We have socials once a month where we’re able to take the last hour and 20 minutes of the last Friday of the month,” Realdine said. “The kids are able to select a number of activities they want to participate in with a teacher. The socials range from jewelry making and watching a movie to playing basketball.
“We’re always thinking of different ways where we can give ownership opportunities back to the kids through leadership so that they can use those skills and apply them not only in school, but in their everyday life,” Realdine added.
Through community partnerships, AMY provides academic opportunities to their students and teachers.
“Partners in School Innovation supports educators to become change agents,” Goetz said. “They work with leadership and teachers by being a different set of eyes when we make instructional decisions.
“They’re helping Dr. Ray and I with some of the initiatives,” Goetz said. “With our student council, they help with student surveys. We take some of that data and use it to guide our decision making instructionally and socially with our students.
“They help us just connect better with what our kids are experiencing so we can make more informed decisions in the classroom and as a whole school community,” Goetz added.
Another partnership AMY has is with the nutrition education and wellness program Eat Right Philly, formerly known as the Eat Right Now program.
“They help out in our healthy classes,” Realdine said. “We co-facilitate an after school program with the nurse and that’s more of a healthy cooking club. We also have a program coming up with the Pennsylvania Lawyers Association.
“They’re going to be coming out to our classes in the next couple of weeks to develop some college and career lessons around what it’s like to be a lawyer,” Realdine added. “It’s just the way it can expose kids to another avenue for post secondary development.”
Goetz said that AMY wouldn’t be what it is today without the leadership of Paula Furman.
“We’ve done some amazing things over the years, but none of them would be possible without our principal Dr. Furman, who is on sabbatical,” Goetz said. “She really has been a great leader over the past few years and helped us reach some of these goals that AMY has had as a school community.”
