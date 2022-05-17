For Jeannette Byers, getting her high school diploma has been a goal she’s been wanting to accomplish for years.
Byers, 65, is now one step closer to achieving that goal as she is on the verge of graduating from Benjamin Franklin High School’s EOP program.
“Being a part of this program has been a dream come true,” Byers said. “The teachers have been wonderful and they’ve helped me so much.
“I joined the program in March and will be graduating sometime in June,” Byers said. “I’m excited and my daughters and granddaughters are also excited. I’m just so proud of myself. Once I graduate, I plan on continuing with my education at community college.”
Benjamin Franklin High School EOP is a program designed to allow adults to earn credits toward a high school diploma.
Located at 550 N. Broad St., the program’s mission is to prepare each student to be academically successful, socially responsible and focused on reaching their highest potential in high school and beyond.
“Our program is a high school diploma program for individuals 18 years of age or older,” said assistant director of the EOP program Cameo John.
“The unique thing about our program is that we serve students that are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s; there is no age limit,” John said. “Those individuals can return to traditional high school and earn their high school diploma. There’s not a lot of programs in the city that offer a high school diploma.”
Since the 1990s, the School District of Philadelphia has offered EOP as an alternative for adult students who have earned 8 or more high school credits prior to enrolling.
The EOP program is offered at three different locations including Benjamin Franklin High School, Northeast High School and South Philadelphia High School.
Students have an opportunity to earn 6 or more credits toward graduation each academic year. EOP students can not be enrolled in traditional day school.
“Ben Franklin’s EOP program is from 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and there are two classes each day,” said site coordinator for Benjamin Franklin High School EOP program Diane Wilson.
“They have two periods,” Wilson added. “Within the entire year, they can earn six credits, because EOP runs on cycles and they’re three cycles. A student can come in with a minimum of eight credits and by the end of that year, earn six thereby giving them 14.
“When students come in they take the normal classes that a high school student would have to take,” Wilson said. “It’s based on the school district’s requirements. Students really could finish and get their high school diploma, depending on the number of credits that they have when they enter the program, within two and a half years.”
Benjamin Franklin’s EOP holds a Health Fair for students that includes activities and partnerships with local agencies throughout Philadelphia.
The program also encourages students to think about their next steps by hosting a college and career fair that brings in local schools and professionals to talk about options after graduation.
“One of the things that I love about Benjamin Franklin’s EOP program is that we focus on educating the whole student,” Wilson said.
“We have great teachers and our counselors provides experiences in college and career readiness,” Wilson said. “We also have a scheduler who maps out the students schedule and their graduation plans.
“We are constantly finding different ways to make sure that our students not only succeed while they are here, but that we’re also preparing them for their future plans,” Wilson added.
Felix Morales has been in Benjamin Franklin’s EOP program for a year. He joined the program after hearing about it from his friend.
“I’ve learned so much since being in the EOP program,” Morales said. “The teachers along with the classes have been amazing. I really like the French, science and art classes.
“Once I get my high school diploma, I plan on attending Arcadia University,” Morales added. “I would tell anyone who wants to get their high school diploma to take a chance and join the EOP program. It will be one of the best decisions that you make.”
Wilson said what she wants students to take away from the EOP program is a love for education.
“I want them to understand how important education is and that this is not the ending for them, but just the beginning,” Wilson said. “We’re in 2022, now is not a time for anyone to stop at just having a high school diploma.
“You have to go on and get some other kind of additional training,” Wilson added. “While college is not for everyone, if you want to move forward you’re going to have to get an education. It just can’t just stop with a high school diploma.”
