Achieve Academy of Philadelphia is a transitional school for middle school and high school students who have experienced behavioral difficulties adapting to a traditional school setting.
The school’s mission is to ensure students return to their home school in a timely manner by demonstrating improvement in behavior, attendance and academics.
“We’re an alternative school in the Opportunity Network,” said Achieve Academy East executive director Jennifer Green. “We’re contracted to have 200 students.
“We get students from all over the city for various reasons when they get in trouble in the school district,” she said. “The students have to go through a disciplinary hearing and then get placed with me.
“Students can come in on any given day and be assigned. They get transitioned somewhere between 45 and 55 days just depending upon where they’re going. Trying to transition them at appropriate cuts, like the end of a weekend to start their new comprehensive high school or middle school on a Monday, you know, make it an easy break for them,” she added.
Green said the school follows the School District of Philadelphia curriculum and all students go through two and half hours of social emotional learning.
“The social emotional learning block is run by my clinical director Samantha Petrowski,” Green said. “A lot of the kids got here for fighting so we do a lot around conflict resolution and anger management. One of our big partnerships is with Temple University.
“There’s a cohort of kids last year and a current cohort of kids that go through Temple University Program, the youth conflict mediation program YSC,” she said. “That’s something that the kids go through, they bring in youth conflict specialists and the kids come down and they go through this youth training program.
“There are three students from last year who went through the program, they were certified, they transition back to regular Philadelphia District schools, they come back and they run the program with the Temple support staff in training the next cohort of kids to be used conflict specialists,” she added.
Once students complete their transition goals, which includes high attendance, good grades and good behavior, Achieve Academy of Philadelphia will work with home school administrators to reinstate students to their regular education placement.
“If they’re a high school student and they’re over age and under-credited, they could transition to our accelerated campuses,” Green said. “That way, they stay within the same network, and that helps them get their credits and graduate faster if they fall into that cohort.
“The same with middle school kids,” she said. “We have a continuation Middle School in West Philadelphia and they’re a small school that provides the same support that we provide here.
“It helps students to stay out of trouble and not go back into big comprehensive schools where they may not get the appropriate support that they were getting when they were with us. If they don’t fit into either one of those buckets, they will just transition back to the comprehensive school in the area where they live as long as they’re able to go back there,” she added.
The school has also had success academically and with attendance over the last several years.
“Over the last five years, I’ve had a 100% graduation rate as well as 80% or better in attendance over the past five years,” Green said.
Green said she wants students to leave the Achieve Academy knowing they have a support system.
“We want them to know that there will always be somebody in their life that supports them, whether it’s around them directly or if it’s someone here,” Green said. “They’re also people out there that genuinely care about them and want to see them succeed.”
