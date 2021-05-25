Music curriculum and programs, rigorous academics, driven students, as well as supportive teachers and staff are all elements at the heart of Grover Washington Jr. Middle School at 201 E. Olney Ave.
Named after jazz saxophonist Grover Washington Jr. for his dedication to the Philadelphia community and its children, the school’s mission is to develop its nearly 580 students into critical thinkers, effective time managers and problem solvers with positive self wellness as they evolve into responsible citizens.
“We have a lot of programs at Grover,” said principal T. Joi Blunt. “In sixth grade, we have Philadelphia Playwrights where students learn how to act and write plays.
“We have the after-school program STEAM, which is run by Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership. We have a lot of sports teams and music,” she added. “We set a high standard in everything that we do at the school. We’re not only a community here, but we’re family.”
Since Blunt became the principal at Grover Washington in 2018, the attendance rate of the school has gone up by 20%. During virtual learning, the school has also had a 60% attendance rate for students that come 95% of the time or above.
“Our numbers have consistently shown that our students want to come to school and they love to learn,” Blunt said. “I definitely think that one of the biggest accomplishments over the last few years has been the increase in our attendance.”
Blunt praised her teachers and staff saying she’s proud of how everyone has adjusted to virtual and hybrid learning.
“I love my teachers and my staff,” Blunt said. “They have been so flexible during virtual and hybrid learning. The way they support our students is truly inspiring.
“They are the founding educators of the new wave of education because of their experiences through this pandemic,” she added. “They will be able to tell future generations of educators the pros and cons of incorporating technology into the classroom. I appreciate them all so much.”
To help prepare students for high school, Grover Washington has counselors who offer a variety of sessions about the high school process.
“When students get to seventh grade, they have seventh and eighth grade counselors cycle through their classes and go over things they need to know about high school like organizational skills and study habits,” Blunt said.
“Eighth grade is the high school application process, but we start at the end of seventh grade preparing students for the high school process,” she said. “We encourage them to go to schools and we set up appointments for them to go to the schools.
“The eighth-graders also have one-on-one conferences with the counselor,” Blunt added. “The counselor also confirms and reaches out to the parents because eighth graders may have a feeling about a school and we need to make sure the parent feels the same way.”
Blunt said the school also has a special education compliance monitor who helps students and parents navigate the high school process with the help of the school counselor.
“We have a lot of different specialist education exceptionalities,” Blunt said. “We have autistic support, life skills support, intensive learning support, emotional support and light and learning support.
“She helps the parents and the students together at the exact same time navigate the high school process with the help of the counselor,” she added. “It’s a lot of moving pieces, but a lot of communication.”
Grover Washington has adopted PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention System), an incentive-based program used by schools to improve school culture and student behavior while promoting a safe environment for learning. The slogan for the PBIS program is “One Mine One Band.”
Students must represent, be responsible, respectful, ready, and reflective in order to receive rewards from the principal, teachers and staff.
The school has attendance incentives, student of the month, as well as different incentives throughout the month to celebrate students.
“The students are watching a series online after dismissal on Wednesday,” Blunt said. “The students like the series, so now they come to school on purpose, so they can be invited to continue the series. Each episode always ends on a cliffhanger.
“On Wednesdays morning during community meetings, the grades have a town hall where we do shout outs for students,” she said. “They also play a review game of things that they learned across the grade.
“We do reward them with gift cards,” Blunt added. “They get placed in a raffle and then if we pick their name then you get to choose the gift card you want. The incentives are slightly different based on grade. The students love it.”
Blunt said that everything the school has accomplished over the last few years couldn’t have been done without her Grover team.
“They’ve welcomed me into their school with open arms and since then we’ve gone through so much together,” Blunt said. “We went through the shutdown from the pandemic to virtual learning to now the hybrid model.
“It’s been a lot of changes and they trust that I’m going to make the best decision with their input for their school,” she added. “I could not have done any of this without my team, parents and the students. I’m so proud to be at this school and what we’ve been able to accomplish so far. This is just the beginning for us.”
