The A.B. Day School's vision has always been to promote collaboration between staff, parents and students to achieve academic excellence.
Principal Karen White said that approach is even more important now due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re continuing to work together as a school community and team,” White said. “A lot of my teachers have delivered materials to students at home, so they had the tools necessary to be successful. Dr. (Melissa) Thompson and Mrs. (Renelle) Hopkins delivered a bag of whiteboards and markers.
“My art teacher delivered crayons. I’ve delivered headphones and gift cards. I’ve also made TikTok videos to celebrate students that have exceeded iReady and Lexia goals. It’s also a way for me to keep my staff and students entertained and energized.
“We did all of this because we wanted our students to be successful in a virtual setting,” White added. “Our staff has really adjusted to this new learning and have done an amazing job. We just wanted to continue to build a community together and be a support to one another.”
The leadership team at A.B. Day has had several sessions with parents. The after-hours conversations would often include how to check students' work and grades, turn in assignments, and keep students on track.
A.B. Day also has a schoolwide initiative called community meetings. The community meetings take place for 30 minutes every day and often include conversations around different topics and activities.
“Since we have been virtual, our homerooms have changed versus being in person,” said sixth-grade teacher Stephanie Mathis. “We focus a lot more on community meetings talking about all different kinds of topics such as special traits, self esteem and Black Lives Matter topics.
“One of things that I like to do is I log in around 8 and it allows some kids time to come in,” Mathis said. “They chat off topic sometimes and tell me about their home experiences with me. Some of them are making their breakfast. It gives them some time to connect and get ready for each day.”
Third-grade teacher Mary Okonski said she used the morning meetings last month to recognize and celebrate greatness during Black History month.
“I shared a quote each day in our morning meeting, and we discussed it and how it can relate to their lives,” Okonski said. “That kind of extended to our read aloud as we read a poem every day. I'm really focused on Black authors, poetry, and relate that to our theme, what we're discussing and how they made the connection, and how they respond.”
The teachers at A.B. Day has found innovative ways to teach their students virtually. Outside of using Google Slides and Google Classroom, teachers are also using the digital platforms SLSO, Jamboard, Pear Deck, and Nearpod.
“I use Jamboard a lot,” said sixth-grade teacher Eileen Mueller. “We’re all together in a group and each kid gets a Jamboard.
“They’re able to work on it and I can also jump on their Jamboard and provide them with coaching and immediate feedback,” she added. “It’s a great tool to use because we’re building a sense of community because we’re all working on something together.”
First grade teacher Renelle Hopkins said that the teachers, students, and parents have learned so much digitally since the pandemic first started.
“There are so many platforms that we can choose based on the teacher's comfort level and student’s preferences,” Hopkins said. “We have parents who learned how to turn in assignments to Google classroom or how to take a snapshot and send it to their child’s teacher.
“Our youngest learners still need to write with pencil or pen, so they write for their teacher and hold it up to the camera or they learn how to angle their camera down when they write,” she added. “All of us have learned so much from when the pandemic first started.”
The sixth grade team at the A.B. Day School has the highest attendance in sixth grade throughout the school’s network and they exceeded the district’s attendance level for sixth grade.
Mathis said that that accomplishment is due to being able to have her students still engage with one another despite classes being virtual.
“I try to be funny, entertaining, and they think my jokes are important, but the reality is they miss each other” Mathis said. “I try to give them time to be with one another.
“When we’re doing breakout rooms in Google Classroom for small group instruction, I always tell them to take a few minutes to interact with one another and then get to work,” she added. “If I feel like I’m losing them, I’ll ask them to show their pet onscreen. I make sure that they have time daily to connect with one another.”
Mueller said that it's important for students to be engaged during classes instead of just listening.
“I think we both provide opportunities for them to be engaged, so that they’re not just listening to lectures or lessons, but that they’re participating,” Mueller said. “The students create their own games.
“Sometimes we let them hang out with other students who aren’t in their homeroom,” she added. “We just try to keep them connected to each other as much as we can during this time.”
Hopkins said what she wants A.B. Day students and families to know is that the staff and team are “proud of them.”
“I told them in the beginning we’re building the plane as we fly it and at times it’s not going to be easy,” Hopkins said. “No matter how difficult things may have been at times, they overcame it and excelled. These families and kids are resilient and have been so patient with everything. I’m definitely proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.