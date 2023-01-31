School District of Philadelphia officials, staff of the district’s nutrition and wellness program, “Eat Right Philly” and representatives from the GIANT company recently gathered at the Feltonville Intermediate School to help run a fresh produce stand for students and their families.
During the event, GIANT team member volunteers helped with the stand and also gave 100 families GIANT gift cards and reusable bags for shopping.
The stand is one of 12 district schools that has regular Groceries for Good stands. The John H. Taggart School, James G. Blaine School, Castor Gardens (formerly Woodrow Wilson School), Spring Garden School, Martha Washington Academics Plus, Francis Scott Key, H.A. Brown Academics Plus, S. Solis-Cohen Elementary School, Blankenburg Elementary School, Gloria Casarez (formerly the Sheridan school) and Munoz-Marin Luis Elementary School also have the Groceries for Goods stands.
Since its inception last fall, the district’s Groceries for Good produce stands are held monthly at each of the 12 sites. The stands will run through June 2023, with hopes of providing summer distributions as well.
“This is a great example of why collaboration and partnerships are so important to the School District of Philadelphia,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“The GIANT Company’s generous support allows us to offer critical programs like Groceries for Good at our schools. Making sure families have access to fresh food through this program helps them bring healthy food home despite rising food costs and helps our students come to school healthier and more prepared to learn,” he added.
The stands are made possible through the donation by GIANT and coordinated and managed through a partnership with The Fund for School District, Eat Right Philly, and local hunger-relief organization Share Food Program (Share).
Donations made to The Fund for the School District help to support and coordinate a contract with Share so they can procure the food, deliver, and staff the distributions with funding from GIANT’S Feeding School Kids program.
Eat Right Philly coordinates the food distribution and liaises between the schools and partners involved to keep things running smoothly and direct the funding from GIANT to schools with the highest need.
GIANT recently announced the return of its Feeding School Kids initiative, now in its third year, seeding the campaign with a $250,000 commitment.
Funds raised benefit public school districts throughout the four states where the company operates stores. Support of the District’s produce stands is one part of their Feeding School Kids corporate social responsibility program.
With their contributions to the program and many of their customers rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar, GIANT has raised more than $4.8 million to date to help ensure no child goes hungry through Feeding School Kids.
“Studies have shown the correlation between good nutrition and success in school, which is why we launched our Feeding School Kids program in 2021 to address the issue of childhood hunger throughout our local public-school communities,” said community impact manager of The GIANT Company Jessica Groves in a statement.
“The produce stand at Feltonville Intermediate gives us the opportunity to invite our team members to come to the school to volunteer and work with the Eat Right Philly and Share Food Program staff members.”
