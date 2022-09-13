School District opens 2022-23 school selection process this week

Chanel Hill
The School District of Philadelphia will be opening its 2022-23 school selection process Friday.
The school selection allows students currently in pre-kindergarten through 11 grade to apply to attend any school with available space outside of their neighborhood or catchment area.
For this year’s process, students will no longer be required to complete a writing assessment and the district will resume using results from the Pennsylvania System School Assessment (PSSA) for its criteria-based middle and high schools.
Grades, attendance and PSSA or other test scores will be weighted equally in this year’s application process, which ends on Nov. 4.
Students who are from zip codes 19140, 19134, 19132, 19121, 19133 and 19130 will receive preference for admissions to four criteria-based high schools Carver Engineering and Science, Central, Masterman and Academy at Palumbo as well as two criteria-based middle schools Masterman and Carver Engineering and Science.
The district will also continue to use a centralized lottery and waitlist system for students who meet the academic qualifications of the district’s 34 special-admissions schools.
Lottery results will be released on Jan. 13, 2023 through the end of the waitlist process on Feb. 2, 2023.
“There is a place for the PSSA as a standardized measurement criteria for the school selection process, but we realize that it’s just one test score achieved on one day,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“Multiple measures of student performance are always preferable,” he said. “We have also considered the real impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our students and their families.
“PSSA admission criteria by school will be adjusted this year in light of the learning loss and other challenges our students have experienced,” he added.
Watlington added, the district will assemble a “diverse project team” to assess the district’s current policies and to discuss possible changes for next year’s selection process.
The district also plans to secure an external auditor to review this year’s selection process and issue a report.
“As the new superintendent, I want us to communicate clearly and take time to engage a diverse project team in careful and thorough analysis of the school selection process,” Watlington said. “This approach will strengthen our decision making for the 2023-2024 school selection process.”
For more information on the school selection process, visit www.philasd.org/studentplacement/services/school-selection.
