In celebration of Autism Acceptance Month, the School District of Philadelphia hosted its 13th annual autism expo.
The event, which was held at the school district’s headquarters on April 12, had more than 35 vendors that provided information and resources to families, caregivers and teachers.
The district provides services to more than 3,700 district students with an autism diagnosis.
“These students work tirelessly each and every day to overcome barriers and achieve academic success,” said School District of Philadelphia Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“[The] expo is just one way the district works with students and their families to offer support and help create pathways for students on the autism spectrum,” he said.
The program began with a conversation between one of the district’s former autism support teachers Mona Cohen and the Office of Special Education and Diverse Learning, which sponsored the event. The program also featured students’ presentations as well as an award ceremony.
The Dennis O’Brien Civic Leadership award was given to U.S. Senator Robert P. Casey Jr. The Mona Chen Excellence in Autism Education Award was presented to Edison High School teacher Evgeniia Mokhova and Greenberg Elementary teacher Lisa Orlando. The Exceptional Employee Impact Award was presented to Hill-Freedman World Academy alumni Diamond Shane Cheaton and the Lifetime Achievement award was given to former Intensive Interagency Coordinator in the district’s office of Specialized Services Michael W. Andrews.
“Autism can be a socially isolating disability. Families often feel further isolated as they seek help and services, so this expo is intended to provide an additional opportunity for support,” said Sonya Berry, interim chief of the School District of Philadelphia’s Office of Special Education and Diverse Learners, in a statement.
“Our district has expanded its services to account for this large growth as we continue to support best practices for educating students with autism by developing partnerships through a variety of collaborative programs,” she said.
