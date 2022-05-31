The School District of Philadelphia celebrated members of the Class of 2022 who have committed to a post-secondary pathway during its annual “Our Class, Our Future” Senior Celebration last week.
The event, which was in-person for the first time since 2019, featured the presentation of nearly $30,000 in scholarships to 42 graduating seniors. The event was held at the Dell East.
Formerly associated with College Signing Day, “Our Class, Our Future” is a nationwide campaign that celebrates high school seniors as they finalize plans for life after high school, whether it be joining the military, entering the workforce or attending a trade school or college.
The event was emceed by Brandon Pankey, vice president of Business Development and Operations for Live Nation Urban and a Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School alumnus.
