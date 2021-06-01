The School District of Philadelphia celebrated members of the Class of 2021 who have committed to a post-secondary pathway during its annual “Our Class, Our Future Senior Celebration,” formerly known as college signing day.
The nationwide campaign celebrates high school seniors as they finalize their decision of where they want to go after high school, whether it be joining the military, entering the workforce or attending a trade school or college.
“Our goal as a District is to prepare students to reach their fullest potential and ensure all students graduate from high school ready to succeed,” said Chief Academic Support Officer of the School District of Philadelphia Malika Savoy-Brooks.
“This event is part of our vision for post-secondary readiness and celebrates all of our seniors, no matter which pathway they choose,” she added. “We are so excited to support members of the Class of 2021 as they reach this important milestone.”
The event included senior spotlights from Cadet Nyla Austin of Philadelphia Military Academy, Nathaniel Bell of Overbrook High School, Akayla Brown of William W. Bodine High School for International Affairs, Andil Fatokonsi of Samuel Fels High School, and Mazzi Ingram of Franklin Learning Center.
Emceed by Kyle Morris, CEO of the Education Culture Opportunities (ECO) Foundation, this year’s event featured the presentation of more than $30,000 in scholarships to 52 graduating seniors and include recorded appearances from former First Lady Michelle Obama, PA State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia 76er Matisse Thybulle.
Philadelphia-born musical artist Chill Moody gave the Keynote Address. During his keynote remarks, Moody told students to “Tap into your ability to persevere.” “Tap into your intuition.”
The event also featured musical performances from members of the Class of 2021 including Semaj Murphy of Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP), Jaron Hopkins of Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush, Destiny Felder and Jamia Burns of Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School and DJ Blacx Rose of Hill-Freedman World Academy.
