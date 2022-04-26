School district, city offers summer learning programs for students

Thousands of students across the city will be engaged in project-based learning and extracurricular programming through the School District of Philadelphia’s summer learning programs.
The programs, which will be through partnerships with the city and local organizations, will begin on June 27 and run through August 5.
“Providing high-quality summer learning programs that mix academic and enrichment activities play a huge role in engaging students with academic standards and can have positive effects on student achievement,” said William R. Hite Jr., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia in a statement.
“While these opportunities help students achieve learning gains, they go beyond just providing academic support,” Hite added. “The District’s summer learning program provides a safe place for students to explore their passions and talents, while also supporting students’ social and emotional learning.”
The summer programs will operate in-person at 31 schools across the city for students entering grades 1-12 and can serve more than 9,500 students.
Kindergarten students will be offered a virtual transition program to provide instruction for the earliest learners and help families and children feel confident about starting school in the fall.
The Extended School Year program will serve students who require special education support and services to maintain progress and meet their most critical goals, as determined by the student’s Individualized Education Program
The curriculum for students in grades 1 through 7 will focus on project-based learning, extracurricular programming in music, art and physical education/athletics, social emotional learning, and foundational English language arts and math skills necessary for the next grade.
Extra-curricular activities for students entering grades 1 through 7 will be provided by Out-of-School Time programs funded by the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families.
Last year, the District expanded its summer programming to offer something for students at every grade level as a result of a partnership with the City of Philadelphia Office of Children and Families. The district-wide initiative was about a $12M investment.
“These activities center around literacy and career exposure,” said Waleska Maldonado, Chief of Prevention Services of the City of Philadelphia Office of Children and Families in a statement. “Our providers are awesome at making these activities fun and engaging.
“All afternoon programming will be infused with STEM, creative and performing arts, or athletic activities,” Maldonado added. “At the Office of Children and Families, we are excited to serve the City’s young people and keep them engaged in this summer of learning.”
Other summer options include credit recovery, entrepreneurship-focused programming, University of Pennsylvania Rising Senior Summer Academy, paid internships and work experiences.
The Summer Bridge program will help rising eighth and ninth graders strengthen their math and English skills while learning about career pathways. StartUP EDU is for students entering grades 10 and 12 who are interested in becoming an entrepreneur.
“Now, more than ever, our students are seeking educational opportunities to experiment with their passions, build essential college and career readiness skills, connect with their peers and engage in hands-on learning,” said Malika Savoy-Brooks, chief of academic support at the School District of Philadelphia in a statement.
Registration is required for all summer programs. Families will be notified if they have been accepted to participate into the program no later than May 20.
For more information and to register for these summer programs, visit philasd.org/summer2022.
