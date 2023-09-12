The School District of Philadelphia, Parkway West High School and KenCrest Early Learning Center celebrate the first cohort of students to complete internships in the early childhood career and technical education program. — PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA
From left, Board of Education member Cecelia Thompson, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr., Miyon Jones, Shytina Jones, Mikai’l Grant and Board of Education Vice President Mallory Fix-Lopez.
Parkway West 2023 graduate Shytina Jones holds an infant from KenCrest Early Learning Center. Jones is among the group of students who will work full-time at the center.
Parkway West 2023 graduate Mikai’l Grant is one of the students who will work full-time at the KenCrest Early Learning Center.
The first cohort of students to complete the School District of Philadelphia’s early childhood education program at Parkway West High School are now full-time employees at KenCrest Early Learning Center.
The district partnered with KenCrest to help high school graduates get certification through the early childhood career and technical education (CTE) program. The program also helps students find full-time jobs in the field.
“I see my younger self in the children I serve,” said Parkway West 2023 graduate Shytina Jones. “I hope to continue to be a role model for others.”
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. applauded the students for their hard work and for inspiring the next generation of young learners.
“Congratulations to Shytina, Miyon and Mikai’l, who are not only the first students to complete the program created by this new partnership, but are well on their way to inspiring our youth and making a difference in the lives of our earliest learners,” said Watlington.
“Thank you to KenCrest, the leadership of Parkway West, our early childhood education teachers and the Office of Career and Technical Education for creating this unique program that will provide our students with access to a direct pipeline into early childhood care and education,” he said.
“As we Accelerate Philly, it is this collaboration and strong partnerships that will help us collectively support accelerated student achievement.”
Parkway West is the only high school in Philadelphia with an early childhood CTE program.
The program prepares students for a career in the field of early childhood education starting in the ninth grade. Through internships, students gain real-life experience in the education field.
“A good education can change anyone, a good teacher can change everything,” said Parkway West 2023 graduate Mikai’l Grant. “My experience at Parkway West is allowing me to be the change I want to see.”
Students enrolled in the CTE program intern three days a week at KenCrest West Early Learning Center to help get their Child Development Associate credential and college credits.
Upon graduation, students can become certified educators or secure a full-time job with benefits, whether directly at KenCrest or by joining 150 assistant teachers who work in the district’s pre-K program.
“Every experience is a chance for a new opportunity,” said Parkway West 2023 graduate Miyon Jones. “I look forward to being part of the next generation of Black and brown educators.”
