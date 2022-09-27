School district announces new 21st century model in three neighborhood schools

Three neighborhood high schools in the School District of Philadelphia will be getting a new 21st Century School Model for the 2023-2024 school year.
The 21st Century Model, which will be in collaboration with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, will provide students at John Bartram High School, Overbrook High School and West Philadelphia High School with blended instruction, exposure and hands-on experience that will prepare them for success in high-demand industries after graduation.
“When our students are successful and have access to opportunities allowing them to graduate college and career-ready, it becomes the best asset for our communities, our city and beyond,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr.
The model will also align with the needs of businesses and non-profit organizations across Philadelphia by supporting the establishment of a healthy, diverse and more equitable pipeline of skilled labor in industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Entertainment and Urban Development.
“This new 21st Century Schools Model is the type of innovation we expect will strengthen academic experiences for students enrolled in our neighborhood high schools,” said Ali Robinson-Rogers, deputy chief of post-secondary readiness for the School District of Philadelphia.
“It blends instructional rigor, college and career readiness, student engagement and social-emotional learning, and provides students with the opportunity to participate in a themed industry-based pathway that connects learning with students’ interests and career aspirations,” she added.
Under the model, Bartram will provide Transportation and Logistics Industry programs in automotive (mechanics & collision repair), supply management specialist/logistician, warehousing (CDL), and rail, air and road transportation.
“Today’s young people have so many different options at their fingertips, we want to provide those same pathways and options in our school,” said Bartram High School principal Brian Johnson.
“We have a variety of logistics and automotive industries right outside of our walls so having this type of advanced pathway in our school provides students with the option of securing work in these fields,” he added.
Overbrook will provide Entertainment Industry programs in digital design, film and television, music industry and entertainment management and West Philly High will provide Urban Development programs in real estate, information technology, entrepreneurship and arts and cultural Studies.
“As a proud Overbrook High School alumna and principal for four years, I can’t begin to express how excited I am to officially launch the new 21st Century Model at Overbrook High School next year,” said Dr. Kahlila Johnson, principal of Overbrook High School.
“We are excited to tap into some of our alumni expertise and continue our partnerships with DASH, Live Nation, Live Nation Urban and the Mann Center to connect high school students to the entertainment industry workforce,”
After choosing an industry-based career pathway, students at these schools will be immersed in an integrated and career-focused curriculum, receive side-by-side classroom instruction and field experience, earn applicable industry certifications and more. They will also have increased access to internships every year, and employment opportunities upon successful completion of the program.
The programs will complement existing programming in the schools and run separately from the school’s Career and Technical Education program.
Industries were selected based on labor market trends in collaboration with local business partners, and paired with schools based on the history and capacity of the school.
Upon the success of the three programs, the goal is to expand them and other high-demand industry programs to other neighborhood high schools over time.
“The 21st Century Schools Model will allow West Philadelphia High School to build on our success by enhancing the students’ exposure to STEAM careers in Urban Development,” said West Philadelphia High School principal Marla Travis.
“We will continue to build community partnerships to enhance our city and develop a future-ready workforce,” she added.
