1. Name the five human senses?
2. Snow, rain and sleet are examples of what?
3. What planet is closest to the sun?
4. What resource covers most of the Earth?
5. What is the term for the species that can live on both water and land?
6. What are the tissues called that connects bones to muscles?
7. What do you call a scientist who studies rocks?
8. What do you call a scientist who studies fossils?
9. What do you call a scientists who studies plants?
10. During a storm, which comes first, seeing lightning or hearing thunder?
11. Name the hardest known material on Earth?
12. What is the food pipe in our body called?
13. Which is the thinnest layer of the Earth? Is it inner core, mantle, crust, or outer core?
14. What is the boiling point of water in both Fahrenheit and Celsius?
15. Name the biggest star in our solar system?
