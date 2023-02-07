1. How many legs does a spider have?
2. What color is an emerald?
3. What is something you hit a nail with?
4. If you freeze water, what do you get?
5. Which ocean is off the coast of California?
6. What do caterpillars turn into?
7. How many pairs of wings do bees have?
8. What do bees make?
9. What season do leaves change colors?
10. How many days are in a year?
11. Which is the fastest land animal?
12. How many sides does a triangle have?
13. What is a group of lions called?
— https://parade.com/944584/parade/ trivia-questions-for-kids/
