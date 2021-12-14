A good quote inspires you in the moment. A great quote echoes for years to come. Can you identify who said what?
1. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
A. Frederick Douglass, statesman, writer and political activist
B. James Baldwin, novelist, playwright and social critic
C. Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights activist and minister
2. “If not us, then who? If not now, then when?”
A. James Baldwin, novelist, playwright and social critic
B. Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States
C. John Lewis, member of the U.S. House of Representatives and civil rights leader
3. “Character, not circumstances, makes the person.”
A. Langston Hughes, poet, playwright and activist
B. Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights activist and minister
C. Booker T. Washington, orator, author and political adviser
4. “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”
A. Malcolm X, minister and human rights activist
B. Frederick Douglass, statesman, writer and political activist
C. Langston Hughes, poet, playwright and activist
5. “As I give, I get.”
A. Mary McLeod Bethune, civil rights leader, educator and political adviser
B. Harriet Tubman, abolitionist and humanitarian
C. Rosa Parks, civil rights activist
6. “A problem is a chance for you to do your best.”
A. Muhammad Ali, boxer, philanthropist and cultural icon
B. Duke Ellington, composer, pianist and jazz artist
C. Lena Horne, singer, actress, and civil rights activist
7. “I will not take ‘but’ for an answer.”
A. Angela Davis, scholar, writer and political activist
B. Malcolm X, minister and human rights activist
C. Langston Hughes, poet, playwright and activist
8. “Life is not a spectator sport.”
A. Muhammad Ali, boxer, philanthropist and cultural icon
B. Jesse Owens, four-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field
C. Jackie Robinson, Major League Baseball player and activist
9. “Try to be a rainbow in someone i someone’s cloud.”
A. Maya Angelou, poet, poet, memoirist, and civil rights activist
B. Toni Morrison, Nobel Prize- and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, editor and professor
C. Alice Walker, novelist, short story writer, poet and social activist
10. “The biggest adventure you can take is to live out your dreams”
A. Oprah, television producer, actress, author and philanthropist.
B. Ava DuVernay, Writer, Producer, Director and Distributor of Independent Film
C.Viola Davis, actress of film, television, and theater and producer
—Compiled by Chanel Hill
