1. What do caterpillars turn into?
2. How many pairs of wings do bees have?
3. How many sides does a triangle have?
4. What is the largest mammal in the world?
5. In which European capital city would you find the Eiffel Tower?
6. Which singing voice is the highest pitch? Soprano, tenor or baritone?
7. If you suffer from arachnophobia, which animal are you scared of?
8. What food do pandas eat?
9. How many continents are in the world?
10. What kind of tree does acorns come from?
11. How many bones does a shark have?
12. What is the part of the human eye that controls the amount of light that passes through the pupil?
13. In what country was the Olympic games invented?
14. What is the largest state in America?
15. How many Great Lakes are there?
