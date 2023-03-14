1. How many continents are there in the world?
2. What is the largest continent?
3. What is the smallest continent?
4. Mount Everest is located within which mountain range?
5. How many oceans are there?
6. Which state is Mount Rushmore located in?
7. What is the longest river in the world?
8. What is the largest city in Africa?
9. What is the nickname of New York City?
10. What is the name of the oldest zoo in the United States?
