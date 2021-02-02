Test your knowledge of the human body by taking this fun human body quiz.
1. What is the name of the biggest part of the human brain?
2. The colored part of the human eye that controls how much light passes through the pupil is called the _________?
3. What is the name of the substance that gives skin and hair pigment?
4. True or False? The two chambers at the bottom of your heart are called ventricles.
5. What substance are nails made of?
6. What is the human body’s biggest organ?
7. True or False? An adult human body has more than 500 bones.
8. How many lungs does the human body have?
9. Another name for your voice box is the _______?
10. The two holes in your nose are called _______?
11. The bones that make up your spine are called what?
12. The shape of DNA is known as?
13. The flow of blood through your heart and around your body is called _______?
14. The bones around your chest that protect organs such as the heart is called what?
15. True or False? Your ears are important when it comes to staying balanced?
16. The outside layer of your skin on the human body is called the ______?
