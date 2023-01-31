1. How many states made up the United States before Alaska and Hawaii joined?
2. What is the antonym of the world wild?
3. What is an angle more than 90 degrees known as?
4. What number is the Roman numeral LII?
5. What is the Roman numeral for 9?
6. How many grams are in a thousand kilograms?
7. The interior angles of a triangle always sum to.........?
8. How many days are in leap year?
9. How many months have 31 days in them?
10. A triangle with three unequal sides are called what?
11. What is 2 cubed, or 2 to the third power?
12. How many days does the month of February have?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.