1. What is the name of the author who became the first African American to win the Nobel Prize for Literature?
2. Black History Month became a national month-long celebration in what year?
3. Before he was elected president of the United States, Barack Obama served as a U.S. senator in which Midwestern state?
4. Which president recognized Black History Month?
5. What was the name of the writer and poet who recited the poem “On the Pulse of the Morning” at President Bill Clinton’s inauguration? The writer was the second poet in history to read a poem at a presidential inauguration, and the first African American woman?
6. What is the date that Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his “I Have A Dream” speech?
7. Who wrote the best-selling memoir “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings?”
8. Who was the first African American Major League Baseball player?
9. Who was the first African American Nobel Peace Prize winner?
10. What is the name of the Philly-native who would later become the first African American astronaut?
11. Who became the first African American woman elected to Congress in 1968?
12. Who was the first female self-made millionaire in the United States?
— https://www.archivesfoundation.org/ black-history-month-quiz/
