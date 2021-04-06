1. About how many hairs do most people lose everyday?
2. The most common eye color is?
3. How fast does air rush out of your nose when you sneeze?
4. True or False? Your sense of smell is strongest in the morning?
5. How many muscles do you use when you talk?
6. How many breaths does the average person take each day?
7. Your heart is the size of a ________?
8. True or False? Your funny bone isn’t really a bone?
9. True or False? If you are right handed, the fingernails on your right hand will grow faster?
10. What’s the most common broken bone in the human body?
11. The two holes in your nose are called?
12. The bones that make up your spine are called what?
