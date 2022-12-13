1. What is the fastest aquatic animal?
2. How many colors are there in a rainbow?
3. Name the largest state in America?
4. What planet is known to have the most gravity?
5. What is the chemical name for common salt?
6. Which animal is Baloo in the Jungle Book?
7. What is the name of the longest river in the world?
8. What is a thermometer used for?
9. What is the fastest animal?
10. Where does the president of the United State reside?
11. What will you get if you freeze water?
12. How many days are in a year?
13. Raisins originated from what fruit?
14. How many chambers are there in a human heart?
15. What is the name of the game played at Wimbledon?
16. How many sides are there in an Octogon?
17. Name the coldest place in the world?
18. Name the bird that can mimic humans?
19. Where do you get sugar from?
20. What do panda’s eat?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.