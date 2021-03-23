1. On a standard traffic light, where is the green light located?
2. How many states are there?
3. In which hand is the Statue of Liberty’s torch
4. How many sides does a stop sign have?
5. What city is nicknamed the Big Apple?
6. What edible substance do bees make?
7. What pigment gives leaves their green color and absorbs light that is used in photosynthesis?
8. How many strings are on a standard guitar?
9. What is the world’s highest mountain?
10. What is the name for the colored part of the eye?
11. What are the three primary colors?
12. What is the square root of 144?
13. In which country would you find the Eiffel Tower?
14. What is the world’s largest bird?
15. What is the shortest month of the year?
16. What are the four sections in an orchestra?
17. If you flew from Philadelphia to London, what ocean would you cross?
18. Name the three types of rocks?
19. What is the nickname for Philadelphia?
20. What was the name of the Philadelphia Sixers player who had their number 3 jersey retired?
