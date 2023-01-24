1. “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
2. “You don’t become what you want, you become what you believe.”
3. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
4. “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something.”
5. “Choose people who lift you up.”
6. “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.”
7. “The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.”
8. “If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.”
9. “Character, not circumstances, makes the person.”
10. “Without education, you’re not going anywhere in this world.”
11. “If everything was perfect, you wouldnever learn, and you would never grow.”
12.“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.”
13. “I will not take ‘but’ for an answer.”
14. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”
15. “Believe in yourself, learn, and never stop wanting to build a better world.”
16. “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”
— Compiled by Chanel Hill
