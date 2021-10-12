Quiz: Can you pass this spelling quiz?

Spelling Quiz Words beginning with ab... This spelling quiz is called ‘Words beginning with ab...’ and it has been written by teachers to help you if you are studying the subject in middle school. 1. A summary of the main points of an argument or theory? A. abstract B. abstracdt C. astracd D. abstraced 2. Lodging or living quarters A. acommodation B. accommodation C. accomodation D. acomodation 3. Take in A. absawb B. absorb C. abzawb D. abbsorb 4.Countries or lands overseas A. abroad B. abrawd C. abraod D. abroed 5. A synthetic fabric A. acrilic B. acrilick C. acrylic D. acryllic 6. Having the skills to do things well A. abal B. able C. abel D. abble 7. To gain with effort A. achieve B. acheive C. acheev D. acheve 8. The act of accomplishing something A. achevement B. acheivement C. achievment D. achievement 9. A quality that permits achievement or acomplishment A. abilatie B. ability C. abilaty D. abilitie 10. Capable of turning litmus red and reacting with a base to form a salt A. assid B. acid C. asid D. ascid
Spelling Quiz
Words beginning with ab...
This spelling quiz is called ‘Words beginning with ab...’ and it has been written by teachers to help you if you are studying the subject in middle school.
1. A summary of the main points of an argument or theory?
A. abstract
B. abstracdt
C. astracd
D. abstraced
2. Lodging or living quarters
A. acommodation
B. accommodation
C. accomodation
D. acomodation
3. Take in
A. absawb
B. absorb
C. abzawb
D. abbsorb
4.Countries or lands overseas
A. abroad
B. abrawd
C. abraod
D. abroed
5. A synthetic fabric
A. acrilic
B. acrilick
C. acrylic
D. acryllic
6. Having the skills to do things well
A. abal
B. able
C. abel
D. abble
7. To gain with effort
A. achieve
B. acheive
C. acheev
D. acheve
8. The act of accomplishing something
A. achevement
B. acheivement
C. achievment
D. achievement
9. A quality that permits achievement or acomplishment
A. abilatie
B. ability
C. abilaty
D. abilitie
10. Capable of turning litmus red and reacting with a base to form a salt
A. assid
B. acid
C. asid
D. ascid
