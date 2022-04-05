Quiz: Can you pass this quiz?

1. How Many Continents Are There?
2. What Is The Biggest Ocean?
3. The Cat Climbed Up The Tree. The Word Cat Is A …
4. What Is The Largest Planet In Our Solar System?
5. What Is 11X12?
6. True Or False Yemen Is A Country That Is Not In Europe
7. The Smallest Bone In The Human Body Are Located In The ______?
8. What Is The Capital Of California?
9. Sodium Chloride Is The Chemical Name For_____?
10. What Causes The Green Pigment In Plants?
11. Lines That Are Parallel Never _____?
12. How Many Inches Are In A Foot_____?
13. Who Is The Fastest Land Animal______?
14. What Tool Is Used To Measure Air Pressure?
15. The Process Of A Gas Turning To A Liquid Condensation?
16. What Part Of A Cell Contains The Dna?
17. What’s 75% Of The Number 120?
18. Who Was The Scientist And Inventor Who Developed Hundreds Of Products Using Peanuts?
