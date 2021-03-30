Quiz: Can you pass this elementary school exam?

1. What two colors make purple? A. Yellow and Red B. Blue and Red C. Red and Green D. Blue and Yellow
2. Who was the first president of the United States? A. Benjamin Franklin B. John F. Kennedy C. George Washington D. Abraham Lincoln
3. What is the antonym of down? A. Up B. Ahead C. Left D. Right
4. What is the chemical formula of water? A. H2O B. N2O C. NaHCO3 D. CO2
5. Who was the inventor of the telephone? A. Bill Gates B. Steve Jobs C. Alexander Graham Bell D. Thomas Edison
6. Can you name the fourth planet from the sun? A. Venus B. Jupiter C. Mars D. Saturn
7. How many cups are in a gallon? A. 5 B. 8 C. 12 D. 16
8. How many bones are in the human body? A. 310 B. 577 C. 185 D. 206
9. If the Earth makes one orbit around the sun what is it called? A. A month B. A year C. A day D. A week
10. What do the roman numerals XXV stand for? A. 45 B. 80 C. 25 D. 60
10. How long will it take you to go 60 miles if you are driving at 20 miles per hour?
A. 12 hours
B. 3 hours
C. 8 hours
D. 1 hour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.