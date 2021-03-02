1. How many continents are there?
A. 196
B. 5
C. 7
2. What is the biggest ocean?
A. Indian Ocean
B. Pacific Ocean
C. Atlantic Ocean
3. The goat climbed up the tree. The word ‘goat’ is a _____?
A. Adverb
B. Noun
C. Adjective
4. What is the largest planet in the solar system?
A. Jupiter
B. Saturn
C. Earth
5. What is 11 times 12?
A. 132
B. 144
C. 121
6. Which one of these countries is not in Europe
A. Albania
B. Spain
C. Yemen
7. The smallest bone in the human body are located in the _________?
A. Spine
B. Ears
C. Legs
8. How many inches are in a foot?
A. 12
B. 36
C. 72
9. What is the capital of Alaska?
A. Anchorage
B. Honolulu
C. Juneau
10. Sodium chloride is the chemical name for?
A. Salt
B. Sugar
C. MSG
11. What causes the green pigment in plants?
A. Chlorophyll
B. Melatonin
C. Adamantite
12.What is the fastest animal?
A. Cheetah
B. Antelope
C. Tiger
13. What tool is used to measure air pressure?
A. Compass
B. Thermometer
C. Barometer
14. The process of gas turning to liquid is called?
A. Emission
B. Condensation
C. Evaporation
15. What part of the cell contains DNA?
A. Cytoplasm
B. Nucleus
C. Membrane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.