Through local partnerships, the AMY Northwest School in Roxborough is continuing to provide academic and emotional support and educational opportunities to their students.
In the Healthy NewsWork program, students are learning how to conduct interviews while blending their writing skills with healthy pursuits.
Students in the writing program have also had a chance to interview a few doctors that have been studying COVID-19 and working with patients. There are about 12 students in the program.
“This year, we focused a lot on how COVID has had an impact on students in regards to their sleep, their overall health or snacking styles, just anything that’s changed and is now different due to the virtual world” said seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher Kelly Judge.
Seventh- and eighth-grade English language arts teacher Stephanie McKenna said what she admires about the program is that it introduces students to the art of journalism.
“The program really introduces them to the basics of journalism,” McKenna said. “They learn how to be investigators and why the news is important and what isn’t important.
“They learn the difference between biased and unbiased writing,” she added. “They’re also working on their leadership and social skills as well as interviewing people. They’re really learning the fundamentals of writing and editing.”
The Model United Nations program introduces middle-schoolers to international affairs and cultural diplomacy. The program offers students an opportunity to examine global conflicts and trends while working together to create promising solutions to some of the world’s greatest challenges.
About 17 AMY Northwest students currently participate in the program.
“We will be assigned to two African countries, but we haven’t received the names of those countries yet,” Judge said. “We will work with two mentors from St. Joseph’s University and they will help students prepare to work on international or global issues.
“Last year, we focused on how our specific country would respond to an international drought or water crisis,” she added. “Our students did a lot of research and learned how to debate. They used a lot of those facts to support their opinions. Pre-pandemic, the students would go to Temple University, compete against other schools, and act as our official countries.”
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Model U.N. program will be virtual this school year. Sixth- and seventh-grade English language arts teacher Alexis Graham recently went to a Model U.N. summit with students.
“The virtual summit went really well,” Graham said. “It was an introduction to the program and it included all of the students from all of the different schools, which was really cool. We then went into two different meetings where we met with two different people.
“They told us their life stories, how they got to America and their experience with Model U.N.,” she added. “It was really great. The students were engaged and asking really good questions. It was a great experience.”
Judge said what she hopes the students take away from the Model U.N. program is the knowledge of learning about different cultures and countries.
“I hope students not only learn about other cultures internationally and throughout the world, but that they also learn how to build confidence,” Judge said. “I see so much growth in my students’ public speaking skills as they go throughout the Model U.N. training.”
A new program at AMY that is starting during the pandemic is the climate change program. The program is through The Nova, which is a nonprofit organization of college students in California.
The after-school program was originally done in school buildings, but since the novel coronavirus pandemic they have since moved the curriculum remotely.
“They designed a 10-week curriculum for AMY about climate change,” said seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher Karinn Goode. “The students are going to build a 3-D city. They’re working on urban planning, where they mitigate some type of climate change issue.
“The solutions that they come up with can then be presented to local government officials or City Council,” she added. “They will be using technology to build the cities using a computer program. They will also be working collaboratively with their peers, playing some science games, and learning about climate change.”
Another new program that is popular among students during virtual learning is Tuesday tea. Led by sixth- and seventh-grade math teacher Louise Tessier, the 30-minute afternoon club provides self-care for students.
“I really wanted a way to get to know my kids a little better, but also have a space to invite them,” Tessier said. “My mom is British and I’m a tea drinker, so I thought an afternoon tea club would be perfect to get the students moving and talking.”
The club started off with students just doing yoga, but now students participate in dance videos, stretching exercises and mindfulness meditation.
“I come up with some ideas for the club, but I also encourage students to make recommendations on what they want to do during that time period,” Tessier said. “It’s a lot of fun and I think the kids really enjoy it.”
