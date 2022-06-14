More than 125 student artworks will be featured in Fresh Artists’ 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show Exhibit. The artwork on display will be from students in Philadelphia, Camden and Norristown public schools.
The exhibition is powered by Canon USA and will have the students’ artwork printed on the Arizona and Colorado large-format printers and curated gold frames to house them in.
The theme for this year’s Flower Show is “In Full Bloom.” The event will be held for the second year in a row at FDR Park until June 19.
“Where I come from, we don’t have many opportunities, so when (the Flower Show) was presented to me I was in shock and awe,” said 11th grade student Dayh’Von. “One day I want my work to be shown to many people and this is the first step”
In January, Fresh Artists, an award-winning non-profit empowering young lives through art since 2008, launched “Bloom Boom” for 250 K-12 art teachers in the Philadelphia, Norristown and Camden public schools.
“Bloom Boom” allowed young artists to explore the concept of “blooming” as a metaphor for how, after 2 challenging years of COVID, people can begin to bloom again to be the best version of themselves.
The project introduced more than 1,700 kids in 48 public K-12 schools to accomplished creatives such as LA’s Maurice Harris, florist, artist, designer, and visionary behind Bloom & Plume and internationally known Dutch Floral Designer, Pim Van den Akker, creative director of Flower Factor.
Many of the five art projects integrated botanical exploration into the purpose, parts, and science of flowers in addition to drawing, painting and floral design.
