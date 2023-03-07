Philly school district makes changes to academic calendar

School District of Philadelphia students will start the school year later this fall due to changes in the academic calendar.
Students will start the school year on Sept. 5, a day after Labor Day, for the 2023-24 school year. The change marks the first time in five years that students will have a post-holiday start.
Teachers will return to school Aug. 29. The last day of school for students and staff would be June 14, with the last two days as half-days for students. Spring break would be March 25 through 29.
The Board of Education voted to adopt the academic calendars for both the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years. The changes were made after the district engaged parents, guardians, school leaders, teachers, staff, union and religious leaders and government officials town hall sessions, meetings and surveys.
“In developing the academic calendars, our primary goal was to establish a schedule that supports student learning and meets the diverse needs of students, families and staff, while also adhering to calendar requirements mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Collective Bargaining Units,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
In addition to the changes of the first day of school, several holidays will be celebrated in school as days dedicated to learning. Students and staff will no longer have Indigenous Peoples Day, formerly Columbus Day, off.
Veterans Day will also be an in-school day, with opportunities for students to learn about veterans’ contributions. However, students will have off for Lunar New Year. There will also be five half-days, instead of 10, for teacher training.
“Due to significant feedback that half days/early dismissal days are difficult for families, the timing of professional development and report card conferences have been adjusted to reduce the number of half days/early dismissal days in the school calendars,” Watlington said in a statement.
“These calendars represent another step toward fulfilling our commitment to equity and inclusion,” he added. “We appreciate all the feedback we received, and look forward to continuing to engage with you as we develop future calendars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.