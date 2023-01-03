The Board of Education has new leadership.
Board members Reginald Streater and Mallory Fix-Lopez will serve one-year terms as president and vice president of the board.
The two members replace Joyce Wilkerson and Leticia Egea-Hinton, who led the board since 2018 after taking over from the state’s School Reform Commission. While Wilkerson and Egea-Hinton opted not to run for reelection, they will both remain as board members.
Streater was appointed to the Board of Education in 2021. A graduate of Germantown High School, he believes that public education is not only a civil right, but also a human right.
He is an attorney at Berger Montague, practicing in the Employment and Unpaid Wage group, and is a fierce advocate for historically disempowered people in both the legal and public sphere.
Fix-Lopez joined the Board in 2018. She is currently an assistant professor of English-ESL (English as a Second Language) at the Community College of Philadelphia and is an adjunct faculty member in Educational Linguistics at the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania.
She also regularly consults with biomedical research institutions across the United States to support professional development efforts focused on effective science communication for their international researchers.
The Board of Education serves as the governing body for the School District of Philadelphia and oversees all district policies and budgetary decisions. The Board also appoints the superintendent and serves as the authorizer for all charter schools in Philadelphia.
The Board is composed of nine members who are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by City Council. In addition to Streater and Fix-Lopez, the current board also includes: Wilkerson, Egea-Hinton, Sarah-Ashley Andrews, Julia Danzy, Chau Wing Lam, Lisa Salley and Cecelia Thompson.
