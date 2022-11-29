Paul Robeson High School for Human Services recently unveiled a new cafeteria that will support an improved and dynamic learning environment for students.
The project was a six-month collaboration between the University City school and developers, designers and contractors of 3.0 University Place, which is currently under construction at 41st and Market Streets.
The school, students and the University Place Associates development team
worked together to identify how to make a change to the school building that would result in increased collaboration, teamwork and a more creative atmosphere.
Named after American singer, actor and activist Paul Robeson, the school is one of several schools in the nation to offer studies in human services. The school is located at 4125 Ludlow St.
“Our amazing partners, which includes the McDonald Dale Strategic Alliance and The Sheward Partnership, our building engineer, all played a major role in working on this project,” said CEO of University Place Associates Scott Mazo in a statement.
“Ultimately, it was the student body that identified the cafeteria as the area where improvements would create a much needed collaboration space,” he added.
Principal Richard Gordon IV said he was grateful for the partnership between the school and University Place Associates.
“It has been amazing to see the crews from 3.0 University Place on our campus, bringing their passion and enthusiasm to this project,” Gordon said in a statement.
“We have created an environment of comradery, trust and admiration between the students and administrators at Robeson and we see those attributes from the teams at 3.0 University Place who made the improvements to our school,” he added.
Prior to the nearly completed 3.0 University Place, which is around the corner from Robeson at 41st and Market Streets, was under construction, Gordon had a chance to meet with the project’s developer Mazo.
“Principal Gordon and I made an immediate connection,” Mazo said in a statement. “We had the opportunity to visit the school, understand the vision and see the amazing learning environment that he and his team had created at Robeson.
“As a long-term developer in West Philadelphia and University City with close connections to the community,” he added. “I wanted to align our project with the amazing work being done at Paul Robeson High School.” -Courtesy of Paul Robeson High School for Human Services
