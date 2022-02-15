When Benjamin Franklin High School moved classes virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Keith Pretlow had to figure out a way to keep his culinary arts students engaged.
Pretlow, who is now the school’s assistant principal, began using Google Meet and the social media platform Tik Tok to demonstrate his recipes.
He launched a “Cooking with Chef Pretlow” club, which was open to the entire high school. Families would also compete in “plating contests” to see who made the best-looking dinner.
“I had to meet my kids where they were and they love technology and social media, especially Tik Tok,” Pretlow said. “I would make Tik Tok videos of me cooking. The kids started making their own videos and recreating what I taught them at home. I invited the parents to take part in the class and they would also cook whatever recipes the class was trying out at home.
“Since I was cooking all day for class, I would leave the meals at the doors of students’ homes once or twice a week,” he said. “I was just trying to do anything that I could to keep my kids engaged and to get the parents on board with what I was doing.”
“I believe that kids pick up whatever you put down,” he added. “If you make it positive and fun, it will be fun and positive for them. If you make it a negative situation, then that’s what they’re going to gravitate to.”
In addition to teaching students different recipes, Pretlow covered the business side of culinary arts including Business 101, Accounting 101, hospitality law and food science.
The culinary arts program is one of five career and technical education (CTE) programs at Benjamin Franklin High School.
The other programs include computer-aided design and drafting [CADD], precision machining and tool technology, welding technology and facility and property maintenance.
“Anybody can cook, but the art is knowing why,” Pretlow said. “I was very big on professionalism and really strict on book work.
“I would cover Business 101 and Accounting 101,” he said. “I know that every kid is not meant to cook or serve, but at Disneyworld somebody has to run the books. Someone has to keep track of the money.
“Showing the kids all those different avenues will help them decide what they’re interested in and what path they want to go down,” he added. “From there, we will funnel them to different internships and externships.”
A native of Philadelphia, Pretlow was a culinary arts student at Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School.
He earned a master’s degree in education administration from Grand Canyon University, a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies from Philadelphia Biblical University and an associate’s degree in culinary arts from The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College.
He is a retired SGT with the United States Army, where he served in the Chaplain Corps.
Pretlow praised CTE programs saying that “it provides kids with skills in different industries.”
“We bucket kids in three different categories: college, career and military,” Pretlow said. “Everybody’s not meant to go to college and CTE right now is the way of the world. Sometimes it’s important to give kids those hands-on skills.
“I think it’s a disservice to kids when we lock them into one thing. When a kid is in multiple programs, I feel like they just naturally do better across the board,” he added. “They’re not just learning the professional side of career, but CTE programs also teach kids the importance of building relationships.”
Pretlow, 32, was featured in Time Magazine last Fall as one of the educators across the country who saved a pandemic school year.
He became the assistant principal at Benjamin Franklin High School last August after being the culinary arts instructor at the school for four years.
“The same expectations I had for my culinary arts kids is the same expectation I have for all the kids at the school now that I’m the assistant principal,” Pretlow said.
“I want our scholars to know that they can achieve anything they put their mind to,” he said. “I’ve worked in CTE, I’m an assistant principal, and I’m a retired veteran from the army. I’m also from Nicetown and was in a CTE program in high school.
“If I can do it, anyone can do it,” he added. “I want our students to use myself and all of our teachers, staff and faculty as examples of what they can be in their future.”
While Pretlow has received many accolades over the last few years, he’s adamant that the work that he’s doing as an educator is because he’s on a great team at Benjamin Franklin High School.
“I get a lot of recognition, but the reality is it’s not just me it’s a team effort,” Pretlow said. “I have a really strong team behind me and that’s from the principal, to the cafeteria staff, to the school police officers, teachers and janitorial staff.
“We’re all educators who love what we do, but most importantly love our kids,” he added. “Benjamin Franklin is a special place that builds off of the relationships with students so it’s not about me it’s really a team effort. We really strive for positive relationship building. We want to make a difference in our kids’ lives.”
