Philadelphia Quiz

1. The Philadelphia Flower Show will be held indoors again in 2023. Where will it take place?
2. Which high school did The Roots and Boyz II Men go to?
3. What does “Schuylkill” mean?
4. How much does the Liberty Bell weigh?
5. Who was the first boxer to beat Muhammad Ali and went by the nickname “Smokin’ Joe?”
6. In what year did the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl?
7. Which comedian, actor and author has a mural outside of Max’s Steaks?
8. Who was a famous opera singer and civil rights activist who broke color barriers as the first African American to perform at the Metropolitan Opera and on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial?
9. True or false, the ice-cream brand Turkey Hill was not founded in Philadelphia?
10. Who is the owner of Harriet’s Bookshop in Fishtown and sister store Ida’s Bookshop in Collingswood, New Jersey?
11. Guion Stewart Bluford Jr., the first African American astronaut that went into space, attended what Philadelphia high school?
12. Philly is also known as ___________?
13. In what year did the Philadelphia Zoo first opened?
14. This organization has produced more than 3,600 murals across the city?
15. After two seasons at Georgetown, this basketball legend was selected with the first overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers?
16. Philadelphia is the home of America’s first botanical garden, and this garden still exists today. What is it called?
17. What year did the Reading Terminal Market open?
18. What is the name of the founder of the The Philadelphia Dance Company (PHILADANCO!)?
