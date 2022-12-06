Organizing your school work

A student’s lack of organizational skills can easily be fixed by providing a routine and clearly stating directions and expectations.
Students with lacking organizational skills often forget homework, have messy desks, cannot keep track of their materials and do not have time-management skills.
Teachers can help these students by having them follow a structured routine and provide them with strategies that will keep them organized. Use the following tips to help your disorganized student manage their responsibilities.
1. Set up a routine
With structure in the classroom a disorganized student will have no choice but to stay organized. Establishing a classroom schedule will allow students to be less frustrated and confused, and will provide them with a sense of where they are going and what materials they will need. To lessen their confusion, place a schedule in their folder or tape one to their desk. This way the student can use it as a reference throughout the day.
2. Use a checklist
A checklist is a great tool for a disorganized student, because it visually shows them the expectations they need to accomplish for the day. For younger students, have the list already prepared for them and go over it with the student each morning. For older students, show them how to prioritize their list and to check-mark the items after they have been completed.
3. Monitor homework
Encourage parental support by writing a letter to parents describing your homework policy. Require each night after the homework is completed it is signed by a parent and returned to school the following day. This process will ensure the student stays on task and encourages parents to be involved.
4. Organize classroom desks
A disorganized student will not take the time to clean out their desk. Each week set aside time in your class schedule so students can complete this task. Brainstorm organizational ideas with the students on specific ways they can keep their desks tidy. Make the list visible in the classroom so each week they can have access to it. Suggest they label materials for easy access and throw away items they no longer use.
5. Use memory aids
Memory aids are a helpful way to remember tasks and materials. Have the student use tangible items such as: sticky notes, rubber bands, index cards, alarm clock, a watch or a timer. These items will help remind the student of their task. Another memory aid is to use an acronym to remind them of what they need to do. An example would be the word CATS. (C=Carry, A=Assignment, T=To, S=School)
Teaching these new strategies will help students complete their tasks efficiently and effectively. These tips give students the tools they need to manage their obligations and be successful in school. With a little help and encouragement, a disorganized student can learn how to lead an organized life.
