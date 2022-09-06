Chanel Hill
Tribune Staff Writer
Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars were awarded a $1 million gift from the Lenfest Foundation last month. The gift will support the merger between the two education nonprofits this fall.
The gift was celebrated during the Summer Bridge Program’s Capstone Day, a culminating event where students showcase what they’ve worked on during the summer months to their families.
The Summer Bridge Program, a Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars program that prepares students for high school, was held at Girard College in North Philadelphia. Nearly 300 students participated in this year’s program.
During the summer program, students learned about time management, study skills, goal setting, and college readiness. Students also had an opportunity to take math, science and writing classes as well participate in field trips and capstone projects.
