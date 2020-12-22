Nominations open for Lindback teacher and principal awards

When James G. Murray, principal of the William Rowen Elementary School, was named among the seven principals honored with the coveted Lindback Award in May, he said winning the award was all about continuing to support the efforts implemented at the school.

“We pride ourselves in our innovative, inquiry-based approach to teaching and learning in backwards curricular designs and the transference of knowledge and skills,” Murray said. “This award was really a recognition of our collective efforts at Rowen and our commitment to serving the social, academic and cultural needs of our students and our families.”

Nominations for the 2020-2021 Lindback Awards are now being accepted as the School District of Philadelphia again partners with the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation to honor exemplary Philadelphia public school teachers and principals. The annual tradition has awarded more than $3 million in grants to educators throughout the city.

Murray said that the money he received from the award was used to support Rowen’s approach to teaching technology, including the purchase of laptops, and to further its science programs.

“We’re pushing our students to not only be consumers of technology, but developers of new technology,” Murray said. “We have a thriving robotics program from a grant ... and we have a science program that resulted in students winning first, second and third prize.

“We want to thank the Lindback Foundation for helping us fulfill our mission of integrating 21st century competencies and emerging literacies ... to engage and empower learners and hopefully create a new generation of scientists and engineers of color,” he added.

For 2020-2021, the foundation will honor 60 outstanding elementary through high school teachers with the Lindback Award for Distinguished Public Teachers, which includes a $3,500 stipend. The foundation will also grant seven Lindback Awards for Distinguished Principal Leadership, which will be accompanied by a $20,000 stipend for the school community.

“What better way to show the importance of education than to recognize it,” said Lindback trustee Sheldon Bonovitz. “Success in Philadelphia is really predicated on the success of the education system, so we want to continue to honor and celebrate these educators who have been continuing to do extraordinary things during such difficult times.”

Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center teacher Selina Carrera also won a Lindback Award earlier this year. Carrera, who has a background in music and audio technology, has been teaching in the District for three years.

“I’m so appreciative of the award and what it means for our students,” Carrera said. “The money that I received from the award was not only helpful in the midst of a pandemic, but it also allows me to continue to pour into my students and community.

“I have a personal goal to create arts and music and educational programs that can be received throughout the city and beyond,” she added.

The deadline for principal nominations is Feb. 12, 2021, and the deadline for teachers nominations is March 12, 2021.

For more information on the awards, visit www.philasd.org/lindback.