Nearly 60 middle schoolers from the Alain Locke School participated in a mock election and voted on sample ballet questions emphasizing the importance of voting.
The iVote Day event, which took place on Nov. 7, was a part of Community College of Philadelphia Jr. STEM Academy in partnership with the Institute for Community Engagement and Civic Leadership.
Students voted on the best ideal society in addition to ballet questions surround single use plastic items, increasing the number of community gardens and if a permanent curfew for children under the age of 18 should be implement.
Out of 58 responses from students, 91.4% voted that there should be laws in place to limit the use of single-use plastic products, 79.3% said Philadelphia should increase the number of community gardens, 72.4% believed that a permanent curfew should be implemented for youth under the age of 18. Nearly 63.8% of the students who voted believed the legal voting age should remain at 18.
Students also created poster campaigns depicting their view of an ideal deal which focuses on environmental sustainability, equity and inclusiveness. The mock election mirrored the election that took place on Nov. 8. Students had to present their voter identification card, sign their name on the voter rolls and submit their ballot.
