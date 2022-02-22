When Siyah Jones first found out that her school would have a new career and technical education (CTE) program, she was originally intrigued by the idea.
Siyah, who is currently an eighth-grader at the Mayfair school, participated in the building trades program last school year.
“I didn’t know anything about construction because it was something that was never taught at my school,” Siyah said. “When Mr. Jarrett came, everything changed.
“In his class, I started learning about construction and other different trades,” she added. “I really became interested in plumbing. Not only did I find myself liking the class, but I really enjoyed working with my hands and spending quality time doing the work.”
The Mayfair School is the only building trades program for middle school students in the School District of Philadelphia.
The goal of the program is to give middle-schoolers hands-on experience in trades like construction and plumbing while also allowing students to get a better idea of what those careers would be like before getting to high school.
“The first thing we do in the program is go over shop safety,” said Mayfair’s building trades instructor Evin Jarrett. “From there, we go on to the electric field. The students are learning how to wire three way switches and split outlets.
“They learn how to do everything electrical that we can do in the classroom,” he added. “I also go over carpentry, plumbing and masonry; I cover all of the trades. I know when I ran my own business it was hard to find employees that could read a tape measure, get up and be on time.
“I try to structure my classroom where I can teach those qualities in the classroom,” he added. “I know what’s out there in the industry and by being a former high school teacher I know what’s required of teaching high school as well.”
Eighth-grader Sahmya Logan said her favorite class at Mayfair has been the building trades program.
“I really became interested in electricity through the lessons Mr. Jarrett was teaching us,” Sahmya said.
“It’s a really fun class, but you also have to pay attention to everything that you’re learning and take what you’re learning seriously,” she added. “If you miss one thing you can get lost, but Mr. Jarrett will help you if you don’t understand something.”
Mayfair’s CTE program will be featured in Season 2 of the docu-series “American Plumber Stories” on March 28.
“They actually came up from Missouri to film an episode about the children learning the plumbing trade,” Jarrett said.
“It was a great experience for them because not only did it give them exposure, but they also got to see what it takes to make a TV show,” he added. “We’re all excited about the opportunity and we’re looking forward to seeing what the episode will look like.”
Jarrett became the teacher of Mayfair’s CTE program last year during the pandemic. Now in his second year at the school, he said it feels good to be teaching his students in-person instead of virtually.
“My first year at Mayfair was rough,” Jarrett said. “I was a new teacher at Mayfair, the CTE program was brand new and I was teaching my students over the computer because we were virtual due to the pandemic.
“Despite the struggles, I still managed to get the job done,” he said. “This year, we’re back to learning in-person.
“I’m able to build on what I was doing last year, but most importantly I was able to build relationships with my students. With every student and every class I try to create a family atmosphere,” he added.
In the spring, Jarrett said he hopes to have a trade show for his kids. He said what he wants his students to take away from his program is motivation and determination.
“Obviously, I would love for them to go into a CTE program in high school, but I also want them to see that there is a teacher here that genuinely cares about them,” Jarrett said. “I want to show them that they can do anything that they put their mind to.”
