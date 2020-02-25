Middle-schoolers excel at Spring Garden

For many students, being in middle school is a memorable experience. An experience where students come into their own, find out what their interests are and prepare for high school.
Two students who are enjoying their experience at the Spring Garden School are eighth-grader Maggie Qiu and seventh-grader Sophia Cruz.
Maggie, who has been going to Spring Garden since the second grade, has a passion for anime.
“I’ve been going to Spring Garden since the second grade and my overall experience has been good,” Maggie said. “One of the things I like about Spring Garden is my art class. I really like anime and I started drawing anime myself when I was in the third grade. A lot of times I would draw first and then I would go back and color the drawing that I made.
“I started doing anime when I was in the third grade and my passion for it just grew from there. This is my last year at Spring Garden. I will be going to Palumbo for high school. I wanted to go to that school because of the different classes that they offer. I’m looking forward to new experiences I will have at that school.”
Sophia has embraced everything her school has to offer. She likes her teachers, works hard, and her favorite subject is math.
“I’ve been going to Spring Garden for seven years and my overall experience has been really good,” Sophia said. “Our teachers do a good job of teaching us lessons that we can apply both in the classroom as well as outside of the classroom. They give us advice on different things and they make sure we’re learning everything we need to know to be ready for high school.
“As far as in the classroom, my favorite subject is math,” she added. “I like working with numbers and solving problems. What we’re currently learning in my math class is proportional relationships and how to multiply fractions. Not only do I really like my math class, but I’m also enjoying my experience at Spring Garden.”
