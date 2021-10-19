Middle school tips for high school selection

Napsnet
High school is a crucial time that will set the stage for your child’s future.
To help students and their families make an informed decision, here are some tips that you could keep in mind when selecting a high school.
1. Teachers
Teachers are to schools what engines are to cars. So first and foremost, ask yourself, How do students interact with faculty, and how engaged are they in class? How many students does a teacher see in a day? Will this teacher see’ my child? and finally, Would I want to be in this person’s class?
Diversity of the teaching staff also has a big impact on learning. Look for a faculty that has a variety of backgrounds and cultures, including study and training at a wide range of universities in the U.S. and abroad.
2. You are the company you keep
What we know about teenagers is friendships become paramount. For that reason, if you ask your child where she wants to go to school, the answer will probably be heavily — if not entirely — based on where her friends are going.
So you need to ask yourself: Do I feel good about this group of peers helping my child make key day-to-day decisions? Are these friends going to open doors for my child? Is being with the same group of peers going to prepare my child for a diverse college and work setting?
3. In education, smaller is better
Educational research has shown working in small groups fosters closer relationships between students and teachers, and also a smaller student-to-teacher ratio leads to greater success in college. If you want to forecast the amount of attention your child will get from classroom teachers, multiply the number of sections a teacher has in a day by the average class size. That will give you a sense of how much individualized contact a teacher is likely to have with each child.
4. Use it or lose it
The competition in college admissions today encourages students to narrow their interests just when they should be broadening them. Look for a place where your child’s brain will be exposed to a wide variety of subjects, cultures and pursuits, in and out of class, especially those that won’t affect the student’s GPA.
5. Work with the teenage brain
The teenage brain is wired for risk-taking, and when it comes to harmful or unhealthy behaviors, this can be a negative. Schools like ours try to channel this drive by challenging students to travel, try out for a play or team or something they’ve never done before, take initiative on a school project, perform in front of the student body, participate in a class retreat or tutor other students.
6. Finding the right college match
Your child needs to know about and investigate the many options available to her or him to make that critical choice. That is where early course selection, individualized advising and college counseling, family meetings with the school’s college counselor, meetings with admissions representatives from many schools and trips to colleges can be key to finding the place where your child will not only be accepted but will thrive. Ask about which, if any, of these resources are available.
7. Think global sooner not later
Today’s high school students need to become culturally aware and literate in order to become successful global citizens. Ask about class content (does it include other cultures?) as well as student experiences such as school-sponsored international trips, exchange programs and digital cultural exchanges.
8. Learn leadership through practice
Rather than look at a list of clubs and government positions at a school, look for where your child might have opportunities to practice leadership by creating a club, teaching a noncredit course, initiating a fundraising effort, starting a new chapter of a national organization or making decisions that affect his or her peers (as in disciplinary hearings). Look for a school where teachers and administrators believe every student should have the chance to practice leadership.
9. More than a stepping stone
High school is a critically important, formative time. Adolescents make decisions, form habits, absorb values and learn skills that affect them for a lifetime. Their independence puts teens in situations where they have to make choices on their own. Students need adult guidance and a wellness program to help them solidify their identities, form healthy relationships and find mind/body balance. Ask about the types of formalized, consistent guidance your child can expect to receive.
10. What is important to you
Each school has its own values and culture, and your best fit will be one that matches yours. Before you even step out your door, spend some time at home with your child determining what values are important to your family, what beliefs you want reinforced and the type of environment that brings out the best in your child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.