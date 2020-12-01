Chanel Hill

TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia (The Fund) has been awarded $100,000 by the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to support the new Meaningful Meals program to provide Philadelphia families in low-income neighborhoods with boxes of healthy food.

Philadelphia-area Dunkin’ franchise owner Sonny Ho donated the gift. Growing up in Philadelphia, Ho attended Parkway Program High School and Temple University.

He began as a crew member at Dunkin’ and earned management positions that led him to become the CEO of his franchise network, Northeast Donut Shops Management Corp., which includes 45 local Dunkin’ restaurants and employs 900 team members.

“On behalf of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, it is an honor to contribute to the School District of Philadelphia’s Meaningful Meals program to uplift nutritional education and combat food insecurity,” Ho said.

“It’s important for Dunkin’ to give back to the communities we serve, and I am proud to have the opportunity to help local students and families during these challenging times,” he added.

Due to school closures and restrictions on crowd gatherings as a result of COVID-19, Philadelphians facing food insecurity — a longstanding issue throughout the city — have found it harder to access healthy foods.

Food insecurity involves people who lack food, those whose diets are poor quality and those whose access to food is so uncertain that it causes stress.

“The need for collaboration and community engagement has never been stronger,” said Donna Frisby-Greenwood, President and CEO of The Fund. “That’s why we’re so grateful to Mr. Ho — one of our public school alums—the Northeast Donut Shops Management Corp., and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“They understand that we have a responsibility to educate, support and inspire improved wellness so that School District of Philadelphia students and their families can live a healthy lifestyle and achieve their fullest potential,” she added. “This can only be accomplished when we work together.”

In December, families can sign up for a five-session series of virtual cooking classes from Eat Right Philly to create healthy and delicious meals with their food boxes, making Meaningful Meals an all-around collaborative experience and highlighting the valuable connections between access and education for families — and between health and academic success.

As part of the classes, they will receive other dry goods, such as pasta and spices that are not available with the food boxes, as well as small pieces of cooking equipment such as pots, pans and utensils.

Food distribution will occur every two weeks with drive- and walk-up access. Site selection is based on equitable distribution to maximize student reach and prioritize areas of the city with the most need.

The program has begun at the following schools and changes every other week: Franklin S. Edmonds, Southwark, Delaplaine McDaniel, John M. Patterson, Edward Heston, William McKinley and William Dick.

For more information on the distribution schedule, visit https://tinyurl.com/meaningfulmeals.