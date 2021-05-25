May 28: Professional Development Half Day, 3 Hour Early Dismissal
May 31: Memorial Day, Schools Closed and Administrative Offices Closed
Video from May 19, 2021 via C-SPAN. Viola Fletcher, who just turned 107, said in an address that she is "asking my country to acknowledge what happened in Tulsa in 1921."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.