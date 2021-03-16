This math quiz is called “Algebra-Equations with Letters on Both Sides” and it has been written by teachers to help you if you are studying the subject at middle school.
As is the case in algebra, very often an equation will have letters on both sides of the equals sign. Remember the rule “change sides, change signs” and you won’t go very far wrong.
Questions:1. What is the value of f in the following equation: 7(f — 5) = 4(f — 3.5)?
A. 7
B. 9
C. 11
D. 13
2. What is the value of d in the following equation: 13d + 8 = 7d + 3d + 35?
A. 7
B. 9
C. 11
D. 13
3. 2x + 3y = 3y + 7 is the same as which of the following?
A. 2x = 6y + 7
B. 2x = 7
C. y = 2x — 7
D. y = 2x + 7
4. What is the value of e in the following equation: 2(e + 5) = 44?
A. 0.7
B. 7
C. 17
D. 27
5. Look at the equation 4(a — 4) = 3a — 9. Now decide which of the following is not correct.
A. 4a — 16 = 3a — 9
B. a = -9 + 16
C. a = 7
D. a = 25
6. What is the value of c in the following equation: 4c = 2c + 75?
A. 8
B. 37.5
C. 75
D. 150
7. x + 7 = 10 + 12 is the same as which of the following?
A. x = 10 + 12 — 7
B. x = 10 + 12 + 7
C. x = 17 + 19
D. x = 70 + 84
8. Look at this equation: 10x + 18x = 7x + 189. Now decide which of the following is not correct.
A. 10x + 18x + 7x = 189
B. 10x + 18x — 7x = 189
C. 21x = 189
D. x = 9
9. Look at this equation: 10 + 18 = 7x. Now decide which of the following is not correct.
A. 7x = 10 + 18
B. 7x = 10 — 18
C. 7x = 28
D. x = 4
10. 4(a + 7) = 40 is the same as which of the following?
A. 4 — a — 7 = 40
B. 4 — a + 7 = 40
C. 4 + a + 7 = 40
D. 4a + 28 = 40
